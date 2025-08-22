The Trump family's new mobile phone company has sparked online chatter—not for features, but for looking suspiciously like a Photoshopped Samsung.

What Happened: Unveiled in June as Trump Mobile, the company recently posted an image of its T1 Phone.

It has resembled an iPhone in the past, but new images of the phone, used in an ad on the social media platform X, show a device that looks strikingly similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In an ad that highlighted the pre-orders for the T1 phone and promised "Gold Finish. Big Power," images of the T1 Phone have been reported as being an S25 Ultra photoshopped with the T1 logo and an American flag.

The photo also shows the phone in what appears to be a Spigen logo on the case.

Spigen replied to the promoted tweet with "??? bro what" followed by “lawsuit incoming,” since the image of the accessory was used without permission.

X added a Community Note to the tweet, explaining that someone had photoshopped the image to make the phone look like a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, while leaving Spigen's logo visible. Enough users recognized the manipulation that the platform flagged the post with the note. See below.

Why It's Important: There is no release date for the T1 or launch date for Trump Mobile plans. One offer listed a $47.45 monthly plan with a $499 price tag on a “gold” version.

Another advertisement listed an August and September launch. However, the company has not shared a date in ads or on the company's website.

The company scrapped plans to make the phone in the U.S. It now uses the phrasing "American hands behind every device."

As consumers call out the T1’s similarities to existing phones, Trump Mobile may need to share more details. Critics say images of the "actual" phone are required for preorders to not mislead consumers on what they are buying.

Democratic members of Congress recently sent letters to several government agencies asking how the Trump Mobile would operate without having "undue political influence."

"The media's continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest are irresponsible and reinforce the public's distrust in what they read. Neither the President nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Benzinga previously about Trump Mobile.

Trump Mobile is also just one of several business ventures filling the first family’s coffers since Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

According to The New Yorker, the Trump family made $3.4 billion from the president’s time in the White House. That includes some $2.3 billion from their cryptocurrency business.

Image: Shutterstock