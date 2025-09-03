After conquering content creation and streaming, MrBeast could have his eyes set on launching a mobile phone company. A new report says the creator, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, could be following in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and President Donald Trump by launching a celebrity-backed phone company.

What Happened: With 430 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast is the most subscribed channel on the video platform.

The content creator could be looking to further monetize his growing base of fans and expand his consumer brand enterprise, which includes a chocolate company, with mobile phones.

A leaked investor deck from this year showed the potential for MrBeast to launch a mobile phone company, according to a report from Business Insider.

The mobile virtual network operator from MrBeast could launch in 2026, according to the report.

Instead of launching new phone companies on their own, a mobile virtual network offers the ability to partner with an existing phone company, which is likely what MrBeast would do, the report said.

MrBeast could partner with AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile US and have his phone service run through their networks.

The potential phone plan and pitch laid out by MrBeast's team may sound familiar, as it would follow a similar path that actor Ryan Reynolds and the Donald Trump family took.

Ryan Reynolds sold his MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) company Ka'ena Corporation, which was the parent of Mint Mobile, for $1.35 billion to T-Mobile US TMUS.

President Donald Trump's two older sons announced Trump Mobile earlier this year, a MVNO company promising monthly plans starting at $47.45.

Both Reynolds and Trump offered or will offer mobile plans that are cheaper than many plans from the large telecommunications companies, while using the T-Mobile network.

Why It's Important: Starting a phone company might follow Reynolds' success or stem from the belief that the market is ready for disruption through new products or pricing.

The launch would also come as MrBeast looks to grow his enterprise that went from YouTube to now having a top game show on Prime Video, the streaming platform from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

A plan to create a "Hunger Games" into an actual reality competition could see MrBeast expand his streaming and media partnerships.

Chocolate company Feastables and a new toy brand, MrBeast Labs, are other recent paths for MrBeast to grow his brand and monetize his following.

The YouTuber also wrote a book that saw strong interest from publishers and media companies.

According to the report, mobile games and fintech were also mentioned as other areas being explored by MrBeast's company, Beast Industries.

Assuming a mobile phone service is launched by MrBeast, the question will be whether his followers will answer the call and make the switch.

