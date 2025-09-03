The image shows the exterior of a building with a red brick facade featuring the large dark blue logo and name "Palantir" prominently displayed. A clear sky is visible above.
September 3, 2025

What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Wednesday?

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Palantir Technologies PLTR shares advanced on Wednesday as enthusiasm around its artificial intelligence platforms and steady flow of government contracts continued to drive momentum.

The software maker, best known for its Gotham and Foundry platforms, specializes in helping organizations integrate and analyze vast datasets across defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors such as finance, healthcare, and energy.

The stock has surged more than 112% so far this year, lifted by mounting investor confidence in Palantir’s positioning within AI-driven defense and enterprise applications.

Also Read: Palantir Nears Record High As Trump’s $175 Billion Missile Defense Plan Opens Door To Massive SHIELD Contracts

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently underscored the company’s influence, praising its premium pricing strategy and unique Forward-Deployed Engineer model, which embeds specialists with clients prior to contract finalization.

Benioff also admired Palantir’s $310 billion market valuation, which it achieved despite a guidance of just over $4 billion in annual revenue, significantly less than Salesforce’s $41 billion.

He also acknowledged the competitive battle for government deals. Benioff noted Salesforce had recently won a major U.S. Army contract over Palantir but highlighted Palantir’s ability to sustain premium pricing in specialized markets.

Palantir’s role in national security gained further attention after reports that the Trump administration is weighing an ownership stake in the company, echoing its recent approach with Intel INTC to bolster U.S. technology and defense assets.

The development came as short-seller Citron Research disclosed a bearish position, labeling Palantir “beyond overvalued” and setting a $40 price target.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 1.83% to $159.97 as of last check Wednesday.

Image via Shutterstock

