What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, continuing a recent pullback from all-time highs. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock, a top performer this year with gains of over 100%, is now a battleground between bullish enthusiasm for its AI prowess and bearish warnings over its stretched valuation.

Adding a new dimension to its outlook, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed this week that the Trump administration is considering taking ownership stakes in major defense contractors, explicitly naming Palantir as a possibility. This follows the government’s recent $8.9 billion investment for a 9.9% stake in Intel, signaling a strategy to bolster key U.S. technology and defense assets.

Despite this potential government backing and a strong second-quarter earnings report in early August, pressure on the stock has mounted. Concerns are fueled by insider selling, including a recent $62.7 million sale by CEO Alex Karp as part of what the company calls automatic transactions to cover tax obligations.

Short-seller Citron Research has amplified bearish sentiment, initiating a short position and labeling the company “beyond overvalued” with a $40 fair value target. Analysts echo these concerns, pointing to a forward revenue multiple they describe as “too rich,” even as bulls like Wedbush’s Dan Ives call Palantir a “poster child of the AI revolution.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading lower by 2.28% to $157.21 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $189.46 and a 52-week low of $29.31.

