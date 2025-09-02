Elon Musk's Tesla Receives 600 Orders In India, Falling Short Of Expectations: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA has secured just over 600 car orders since its mid-July sales launch in India, not meeting its own projections.

Tesla To Ship Around 500 Cars This Year

The Elon Musk-led company now plans to ship 350 to 500 cars to India this year, dashing the company’s hopes of utilising its quota of 2,500 cars, according to a report by Reuters, via Bloomberg News. The initial batch of cars will arrive from Shanghai in early September.

Deliveries will initially focus on Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram, according to the report. The shipment size depends on full payments received and the company’s delivery capabilities outside these cities.

Model Y Priced Around $70,000

In July, Tesla introduced its Model Y in India, priced at approximately $70,000. The automaker has been advocating for reduced import duties in India. Despite global factory overcapacity and declining sales, Tesla is pursuing a strategy of selling imported vehicles in India, targeting a niche market where EVs represent just 4% of total sales.

India’s road infrastructure has improved, but challenges remain, including limited EV chargers, stray animals, and potholes, even in urban areas, the report adds.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market marks a significant milestone for the company, as it seeks to expand its global footprint. The launch of the Model Y in India was accompanied by the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai.

Tesla’s Presence In India, Competition From BYD

This move was part of Musk’s broader strategy to establish a presence in India, further bolstered by Starlink’s regulatory approval to operate in the country.

However, Tesla faces stiff competition from local and international players. Notably, BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF has made significant strides in the Indian market, achieving a sales milestone of over 3,000 units by early August.

