Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, spoke about his plans for the next phase of Tesla’s master plan.

Musk Teases Tesla's Master Plan Part Deux, Hints at Next

Musk, through a post on X announced his plans for the future of Tesla on Friday. He revealed that the “Tesla Master Plan Part Deux” will be completed by 2026.

He also stated that Tesla Master Plan 3 was “too complex” for almost anyone to understand, adding that Master Plan 4 “will be concise.”

SEE ALSO: DOGE Put Social Security Data Of 300 Million Americans At Risk, Alleges Whistleblower — Says Trump Admin Agency Had ‘Excessive Access’ – Benzinga

Musk Teases New Tesla Plan Shifting Toward Autonomy

Musk’s announcement comes after he unveiled the third part of his master plan in 2023. At the time, he had outlined his vision for transitioning the global economy to a 100% clean and renewable sustainable energy economy by 2050, with Tesla playing a pivotal role in this transition. This was revealed during Tesla’s first Investor Day event at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Despite the ambitious nature of the plan, Musk has been known to not deliver on his promises. This is evident from the removal of his “Secret Master Plan” from Tesla’s website in 2024. The document, which outlined Tesla’s environmental goals and EV production strategy, had been referred to as Musk’s creation and the cornerstone of Tesla’s mission. Its removal marked a shift in Musk’s views on climate change and environmental goals.

During Tesla's Q2 2025 earnings call, Elon Musk revealed he is drafting a new Master Plan focused on transitioning the company from a "pre-autonomy" to a "post-autonomy" world, describing the shift as challenging but ultimately transformative and world-changing. “The ultimate master plan of Tesla is to create sustainable abundance for all,” stated Musk in another post in March.

Tesla's Sales Slump In China And Europe deepens

The talks about Tesla’s Master Plan resurface at a time when the EV-maker is facing weak sales in key markets, including China, where its struggles come as the country's EV market share has surpassed 50% for five consecutive months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Tesla's European sales fell sharply in July 2025, with deliveries dropping 40% year-over-year to 8,837 units and market share sliding to 0.8% from 1.4%. For the first seven months of the year, sales totaled 119,013 units, down 33% from the same period in 2024.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Tesla in the 88th percentile for momentum and the 75th percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.