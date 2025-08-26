Blink Charging Co. BLNK has joined forces with Luxembourg-based energy management firm Nexxtlab to roll out tools designed to help businesses better manage energy use for electric vehicle fleets in Europe.

The partnership incorporates Blink’s charging stations into Nexxtlab’s Smartmaster platform, which operates across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg.

Smartmaster connects EV chargers, energy storage, and renewable sources into one platform. The system reduces costs by shifting usage to periods of lower demand and cleaner power availability.

Blink Charging CEO Mike Battaglia said the collaboration is aimed at “supporting businesses through the next phase of the energy transition.” He added that integrating Blink’s charging technology with Nexxtlab’s software improves performance and helps fleets deploy infrastructure more efficiently.

The platform adapts to driver preferences, such as required range and parking time, while incorporating renewable forecasts. Charging is prioritized when solar energy is available, reducing strain on the grid and aligning use with locally produced electricity.

Recently, Blink Charging Co. partnered with Presto to integrate its fast-charging network into Presto’s platform, enabling fleets to locate, access, and pay for charging in one interface. The collaboration aimed to ease one of the EV industry’s biggest hurdles, reliable fleet charging, while boosting utilization of Blink’s stations.

Price Action: BLNK shares were trading higher by 2.00% to $1.020 at last check Tuesday.

