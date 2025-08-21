What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Today?

Could a new partnership finally solve the electric vehicle industry’s persistent infrastructure woes? As two major players join forces, the landscape of fleet charging might be on the brink of a significant transformation.

Blink Charging Co. BLNK traded lower on Thursday even as the EV infrastructure provider announced a new roaming collaboration with Presto, a platform focused on helping electric fleets charge on the go.

Under the agreement, fleets using Presto’s app or APIs will be able to find Blink fast-charging locations, view real-time charger status, start sessions, and pay within a single interface.

The tie-up aims to reduce friction for corporate, delivery, ride-hail, and rental operators that need reliable DC fast charging across the United States.

Fleet charging remains one of the biggest bottlenecks to EV utilization.

By opening direct access to Blink’s nationwide network inside Presto’s software, the companies say drivers can reduce search time and improve uptime, while site hosts can draw steadier utilization from connected partner fleets.

The integration supports Blink’s DC fast-charging footprint and Presto’s discovery, payment, and data layers. Presto’s fleet relationships—spanning rental cars, e-commerce delivery, food logistics, and ride-sharing—are expected to funnel additional demand to Blink locations, improving throughput and charging economics.

“We’re excited to be working with the Presto team and to have Blink be part of the Presto app,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink’s President and CEO. “Recognizing fleet operators’ critical need for seamless access to DC fast charging infrastructure, this integration empowers fleet drivers to effortlessly locate and use Blink’s extensive network of innovative, fast, and reliable charging solutions.”

J.J. Raynor, Presto’s co-founder and CFO, said: “We are thrilled to team with Blink Charging, with whom we share a common goal of creating magical charging experiences.”

Earlier this month, Blink posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss but delivered revenue ahead of consensus.

Management guided for continued sequential revenue gains in the back half of 2025, pointing to expanding network usage and commercial wins.

BLNK Price Action: Blink Charging shares were down 1.80% at $0.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock