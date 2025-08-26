Aehr Test Systems AEHR said Tuesday it received an evaluation order from a leading artificial intelligence chip supplier to test its wafer-level burn-in technology. The program will be conducted at the company's Fremont, California, facility using its FOX-XP production system. Stock surged after the announcement.

The initiative includes a custom WaferPak contactor designed for high-power devices. It will compare wafer-level burn-in results to the supplier's existing production process. Aehr expects the evaluation to last three to six months.

"We believe this represents a significant step forward in our engagement with this top-tier AI processor supplier," said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. He added that while there is no guarantee of future production orders, the evaluation marks an important milestone for next-generation products.

Aehr said wafer-level screening allows defective chips to be identified before being packaged with high-bandwidth memory or other processors. The company said this process helps improve yields and reduce costs compared to traditional package-level testing.

The FOX-XP system can process up to 18 wafers at once and has already been used on devices such as silicon carbide power semiconductors and photonics chips. Aehr said growing demand for high-performance processors in data centers and cloud computing underscores the need for reliable large-scale testing solutions.

The order comes amid strong interest in AI hardware. Aehr shares recently surged after a major cloud giant placed a separate order for its test systems, highlighting momentum in the sector.

Broader exposure to the sector is available through the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX.

Price Action: AEHR shares were trading higher by 8.58% to $26.70 premarket at last check Tuesday.

