Super Micro Computer SMCI announced on Monday that Lambda has deployed its extensive lineup of GPU-optimized servers, including Nvidia NVDA Blackwell-based systems, to expand AI infrastructure and deliver high-performance compute solutions to customers.

The collaboration, launched in June at Cologix’s COL4 ScalelogixSM data center in Columbus, Ohio, gives the Midwest region enterprise-grade access to next-generation AI capabilities.

To meet surging demand, Lambda integrated a range of Supermicro systems, including SYS-A21GE-NBRT with Nvidia HGX B200, SYS-821GE with Nvidia HGX H200, and SYS-221HE-TNR, all powered by Intel INTC Xeon Scalable processors.

A centerpiece of the deployment is Supermicro’s AI Supercluster with Nvidia GB200 and GB300 NVL72 racks, designed to handle massive AI training and inference workloads.

This expansion enabled Lambda to bring online a large-scale AI factory, roll out energy-efficient servers with advanced cooling, and accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI accelerators.

AI adoption across industries fuels demand for advanced infrastructure as organizations seek greater efficiency, innovation, and data-processing capabilities. Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL GOOGL, and Apple AAPL plan to spend over $400 billion on AI infrastructure by 2026, creating an unprecedented growth opportunity for suppliers such as Supermicro and Nvidia.

Price Actions: SMCI shares were trading higher by 0.76% to $44.22 at last check Monday.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock