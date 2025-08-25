XPeng Unveils Major Software Update As Steering Failure Allegations Intensify

XPeng Motors XPEV has begun its global rollout of XOS 5.8.0, bringing advanced intelligent driving, safety, personalization, and in-car entertainment features to users worldwide.

The update strengthens XPeng’s innovation push with Human-Machine Co-Driving, upgraded Adaptive Cruise Control, and expanded customization tools, even as the EV maker faces mounting scrutiny over alleged steering system failures in its P7+ vehicles.

This release marks XPeng’s third major software upgrade of 2025, following XOS 5.4.5 in January and XOS 5.6.0 in May, and reflects the company’s commitment to rapid innovation driven by user feedback and global market needs.

With XOS 5.8.0, XPeng aims to improve its smart mobility, delivering a highly localized, insight-driven system.

The update introduces Human-Machine Co-Driving as a standard feature in Europe, making XPeng the first automaker in the region to integrate this technology.

Lane-centering control now works alongside drivers rather than disengaging when they steer, offering smoother handling and improved performance during highway merges, exits, and complex driving scenarios.

Adaptive Cruise Control provides higher cornering speeds and more comfortable deceleration.

With windows automatically closing, doors locking, and climate control maintaining ideal air circulation, owners can monitor conditions through real-time alerts and adjust settings remotely using the XPeng app.

Entertainment and personalization also receive a boost with the launch of KaraFun, an in-car karaoke feature available via the in-car App Store, and an upgraded XCOMBO platform supporting 21 languages and over 700 customizable functions.

XPeng has also optimized its climate control system to suit regional needs.

XPeng stock gained 101% year-to-date as its EV vehicles gain traction.

However, XPeng is under fire for allegedly replacing faulty steering components in its P7+ EVs without issuing a formal recall. Reports from Economic Information Daily, part of China’s Xinhua News Agency, claim the automaker quietly repaired vehicles with defective power steering systems that drivers say can suddenly fail or lock while driving.

XPeng has reportedly denied a systemic defect, applied sealant during maintenance, and replaced steering systems only for vocal complainants, sparking outrage and safety concerns. Failures have reportedly occurred even in vehicles with newly replaced systems, raising doubts about the company’s repair strategy.

Price Action: XPEV stock is trading lower by 1.73% to $23.34 premarket at last check Monday.

