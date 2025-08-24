Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Admits Firing Engineers For Not Embracing AI Tools

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CEO Brian Armstrong revealed on John Collison's podcast "Cheeky Pint" that engineers who failed to adopt AI tools were dismissed.

Strict AI Adoption Policy

Armstrong enforced a strict AI adoption policy after acquiring licenses for GitHub Copilot and Cursor, according to a TechCrunch report.

Some engineers at the cryptocurrency exchange anticipated slow AI adoption, suggesting it might take months for widespread usage. Armstrong, however, was taken aback by this notion and issued a directive in the company's engineering Slack channel, emphasizing the importance of AI onboarding by the week’s end.

Necessity Of AI Integration

During a Saturday meeting, Armstrong addressed those who hadn't complied. While some had valid reasons, others did not, leading to their termination. Armstrong acknowledged his approach was “heavy-handed” but stressed the necessity of AI integration.

Despite the firings, Armstrong has since intensified AI training, with monthly sessions showcasing innovative AI applications. Collison, co-founder of Stripe, questioned the reliance on AI-generated code, to which Armstrong agreed, highlighting ongoing challenges in managing AI-coded systems.

Surge In AI Usage

The decision by Armstrong to enforce AI adoption at Coinbase aligns with broader industry trends where AI is increasingly seen as a critical tool for efficiency and innovation. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp. NVDA, has emphasized that AI will replace mundane tasks, warning that those who ignore AI advancements risk being left behind.

Meanwhile, Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow Inc. NOW, noted that AI agents are taking over repetitive jobs, operating continuously without the need for breaks or benefits. This shift is reshaping workforce dynamics, with AI handling a significant portion of tasks traditionally performed by humans.

AWS CEO Against Replacing Staff With AI

However, not all industry leaders agree with replacing human roles with AI. Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN cloud platform, Amazon Web Services, criticized the trend of substituting junior staff with AI, arguing that it could deplete the talent pipeline in the long term. Garman suggests that junior employees are often the most adaptable to AI integration, making them valuable assets for future growth.

