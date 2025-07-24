Jensen Huang Says AI Will Replace Mundane Work As Nvidia CEO Warns Those Who 'Raw Dog It' Without AI Will Be Left Behind

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang shared his views on the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market. He believes that AI will eliminate mundane tasks and that those who do not embrace AI will be left behind.

What Happened: On Wednesday, while speaking on the All In Podcast, Huang was asked about the potential job displacement and the impact of AI on the job market. He expressed that AI will not only create jobs but will also revolutionize the way people work.

“AI is the greatest technology equalizer of all time. Everybody’s a programmer now,” Huang said. “If you’re not using AI, you’re going to lose your job to somebody who uses AI. There’s not a software programmer in the future who’s gonna be able to hold their own,” adding that “you can’t raw dog it” anymore.

He also emphasized that AI will not only create jobs but also make everyone more productive. “AI, in my case, is creating jobs. It causes us to be able to create things that other people would like to buy. It drives more growth. It drives more jobs,” he said.

When asked about the allocation of Nvidia’s resources, Huang explained that the company’s partners are given a year’s advance notice of the roadmap, allowing them to plan their resources accordingly.

See Also: Elon Musk, Richest Man Alive, Is Asked How He Feels About Being Labeled ‘Evil Billionaire’ — ‘It’s Not Like I’ve Got Some Massive Cash Balance’

Why It Matters: Earlier, during the same podcast, Palantir Technologies PLTR CTO Shyam Sankar pushed back against fears of AI-driven job loss, saying AI is enhancing human potential by unlocking greater creativity and productivity across the U.S. workforce.

Huang’s comments come in the wake of increasing concerns about the potential job losses due to AI. In a previous interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Huang warned that the increasing use of AI could lead to job losses if industries fail to innovate.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama’s recent warnings about AI-driven job displacement were criticized by President Donald Trump’s AI advisor, David Sacks, as part of a coordinated “influence operation” designed to advance “Global AI Governance” initiatives.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: glen photo on Shutterstock.com