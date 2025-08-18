Oracle ORCL deployed OpenAI’s GPT-5 across its database portfolio and SaaS applications, including Fusion Cloud, NetSuite, and Oracle Industry Apps such as Oracle Health, to embed advanced AI directly into business-critical workflows.

By combining enterprise data with GPT-5’s coding, reasoning, and agentic capabilities, Oracle aims to accelerate automation, improve accuracy, and unlock deeper customer insights.

GPT-5, designed to excel at code generation, debugging, and complex reasoning, is now powering Oracle workloads to streamline multi-step orchestration across business processes, speed up code generation, bug fixes, and documentation, and deliver richer, more precise business insights and recommendations.

Oracle stock gained 49% year-to-date as Big Tech giants Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, and Meta Platforms META remain invested in their AI ambitions.

Last week, Oracle and Google Cloud expanded their partnership, bringing Google’s most advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) Generative AI service.

The integration allows Oracle customers to build AI agents for multimodal tasks such as advanced coding, productivity automation, and research directly within their Oracle environments.

Oracle will also extend access to Google’s full Gemini suite through Vertex AI, covering video, image, speech, music generation, and industry-specific solutions like MedLM.

The companies plan to embed Gemini into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to enhance workflows across finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock is trading lower by 1.43% to $244.73 at last check Monday.

