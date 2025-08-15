Oracle ORCL and Alphabet’s GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud on Thursday announced that they have deepened their partnership by integrating Google’s most advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, into the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service.

The move lets Oracle customers build AI agents for multimodal understanding, advanced coding, productivity automation, research, and more directly within their Oracle environments.

Oracle will expand access to Google’s full Gemini lineup via Vertex AI, including video, image, speech, music generation models, and industry-specific solutions like MedLM.

Plans include embedding Gemini options into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, enhancing workflows across finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing. Customers can use existing Oracle Universal Credits to deploy Gemini models.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the integration makes it easier for Oracle clients to deploy powerful AI agents that support developers and streamline data integration.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure president Clay Magouyrk emphasized the partnership’s focus on delivering secure, cost-effective, enterprise-ready AI to drive innovation and meet business goals.

Oracle stock gained 47% year-to-date, backed by the AI frenzy as Big Tech giants remain invested in their AI endeavours.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock is trading higher by 0.63% to $246.50 premarket at last check Friday.

