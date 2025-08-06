Tesla Isn't The Only Company To 'Master Unsupervised Autonomy,' Says Gary Black: Predicts Uber Partnerships Will Bring Robotaxis To Its Platform

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, says that Tesla Inc. TSLA isn't the only company that can make progress in unsupervised autonomous driving.

Check out the latest price of Tesla stock here.

Mastering Autonomy, A Repeat Of 2020 And Tesla's Stalled EV Growth

Taking to social media platform X, the investor shared his thoughts on Tuesday. "It becomes clearer every day that $TSLA will not be the only car company that masters unsupervised autonomy," he said.

The investor also outlined a repeat of 2020, where he predicted that other automakers would develop technology in line with Tesla EVs, which could cause the EV giant's share growth "to stall," he said.

Uber's Autonomous Partnerships

The investor also said that he expects Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to announce partnerships with multiple autonomous companies to introduce Robotaxis on its platform.

"We will get UBER 2Q earnings tomorrow morning and an update on the many autonomous providers UBER is partnering with," he said in the post, adding that Uber's 170 million monthly active users could benefit its Robotaxi ambitions.

Tesla's Sales Keep Falling Amid Elon Musk's Pay Package Row

Tesla's sales woes keep worsening as the company recorded declines in markets like Sweden, Denmark and France. The company's lackluster sales figures in the UK, where it delivered 987 units in July, represent a 60% YoY decline for the EV giant.

Amid this, Tesla has begun the process to compensate CEO Elon Musk, as the company released a letter illustrating that Musk would be awarded 96 million shares, amounting to $29 billion, as compensation.

Ride-Hailing Service Expansion In San Francisco, Robotaxi Ambitions

Elsewhere, Tesla has begun its ride-hailing operations in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering rides to customers via its Robotaxi app. However, the taxis themselves aren't fully autonomous and have a safety driver present at all times.

The move is in line with Musk's ambitious target of serving half the population of the U.S. with Tesla Robotaxis, but regulatory approvals continue to cause challenges to the automaker's plans.

Tesla scores well on Momentum, Quality and Growth metrics, but offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com