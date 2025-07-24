Elon Musk Aims To Deploy Robotaxis To Serve Half The US Population By The End Of 2025, Targets Million Optimus Units Annually 'As Fast As It's Humanly Possible'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk just shared some ambitious targets for the electric vehicle giant during Wednesday's second-quarter earnings call with investors.

What Happened: "We'll probably have autonomous ride hailing in probably half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year," Musk said at the earnings call on Wednesday.

He added that any such plans would be subject to regulatory approval. "We are being very cautious. We don't wanna take any chances," Musk said.

He also shared that the number of vehicles deployed as well as the serviceable area for Robotaxis would increase at a "hyperexponential rate" soon. Tesla will also target more cities for Robotaxis in the U.S., with approvals pending in Phoenix as well as Florida, the company said.

The billionaire also highlighted that Tesla was working closely with the regulators in the Netherlands for Full Self-Driving (FSD) approval, adding that the company would target the EU next and was working to get FSD unblocked in China.

As far as the Optimus robots are concerned, the company plans to release the 3rd generation model soon. "It's gonna probably be prototypes of Optimus three, end of this year and then scale production next year," Musk said.

He also said the company would try to get to an annual production target of a million units "as fast as it's humanly possible," but predicts a 5-year target of 100,000 units produced annually.

Why It Matters: The announcements come as Tesla released its second-quarter of 2025 results at the earnings call, with the revenue down to $22.5 billion, a 12% YoY decline for the company.

Tesla had earlier released delivery data for the second quarter, recording 384,212 deliveries, beating analyst expectations. However, Tesla's sales have been dwindling, with a 12% decline in the U.S. and a 21% decline in California for the second quarter.

This coincides with Tesla also releasing its vehicle safety report for the second quarter, recording over 6.69 million miles driven per crash when the company's Autopilot feature is toggled on.

