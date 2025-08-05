Alex Karp Outpaces The Likes Of Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos With Nearly 98% Wealth Surge This Year As Palantir Stock Soars Amid AI Boom

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp has seen his net worth nearly double in 2025, outpacing the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates amid a breakout year for the AI-focused software company.

Karp's Wealth Nearly Doubles In 2025

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Karp's net worth currently stands at $14.3 billion, marking a year-to-date gain of $7.11 billion — a remarkable 98.2% increase.

The surge comes as Palantir's stock has rallied sharply by 566.92% in the past 12 months, fueled by sustained revenue growth, strong earnings and rising investor confidence in the company's AI capabilities.

Karp co-founded Palantir in 2003 and owns roughly 2.5% of the company through a mix of Class A, B, and F shares, according to Palantir's 2025 proxy filing.

Palantir Crushes Q2 Estimates, Raises 2025 Outlook

Palantir reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $939.71 million. Adjusted earnings landed at 16 cents per share, beating the 14-cent consensus.

The company has now exceeded Wall Street forecasts for both revenue and profit for eight straight quarters. Total revenue rose 48% year-over-year, driven by a 93% jump in U.S. commercial revenue and a 53% increase in U.S. government revenue.

The company now expects third-quarter revenue between $1.083 billion and $1.087 billion and has raised its full-year forecast to a range of $4.14 billion to $4.15 billion — well above the prior guidance of $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion.

Karp Tops Billionaire Peers In YTD Gains

Karp's year-to-date net worth growth eclipses gains by some of Silicon Valley’s high-profile figures. Here’s a table depicting the same:

Name Total Net Worth ($) YTD Change ($) Elon Musk $357 billion -$75.7 billion Jeff Bezos $234 billion -$4.83 billion Warren Buffett $139 billion -$3.09 billion Bill Gates $123 billion -$35.6 billion Alex Karp $14.3 billion +$7.11 billion Source: Bloomberg Billionaire Index

Price Action: Palantir shares rose 4.14% to close at $160.66 on Monday and gained an additional 4.57% in after-hours trading, per Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, PLTR continues to exhibit downward momentum across short, medium and long-term timeframes. Additional performance insights are available here.

