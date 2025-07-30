Marvell Technology MRVL traded higher Wednesday as the AI boom drives major tech companies to accelerate chip upgrades to meet surging global demand and strengthen their competitive positions.

The semiconductor firm, which provides chip design and services across data centers, enterprise networks, consumer tech, telecom infrastructure, and automotive, is benefiting from the renewed momentum.

Rebellions, a South Korea-based AI semiconductor company, has partnered with Marvell to develop high-performance, energy-efficient AI systems designed explicitly for sovereign-backed and regionally focused AI initiatives across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Also Read: Marvell Reshuffles Leadership As It Looks To Reignite Momentum, Rebuild Investor Confidence (CORRECTED)

Through this collaboration, Rebellions will design custom AI accelerators using Marvell's advanced silicon platform, which includes cutting-edge packaging, high-speed SerDes, and die-to-die interconnect technology.

The partnership aims to deliver tightly integrated, rack-scale AI inference systems that meet the growing demand for scalable, efficient, and sovereign-controlled AI infrastructure—marking a strategic shift from traditional GPU-based architectures to specialized ASIC-driven solutions tailored for national competitiveness.

Marvell stock has plunged over 25% year-to-date, lagging behind the NASDAQ Composite Index's 10% gains, as concerns about the Trump administration's tariff policy and macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on the stock.

Recent AI Policy Shifts

Recent developments have reshaped the semiconductor industry's interconnected landscape, influencing valuations.

The U.S. recently paused tech export restrictions to China to avoid disrupting trade talks and to support President Donald Trump's efforts to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Financial Times.

This policy shift aligns with Nvidia's NVDA move to resume H20 AI chip sales to China, effectively reversing an earlier Trump-era ban. The change could benefit U.S. chipmakers as trade negotiations resume in Stockholm.

The White House fueled industry optimism by launching "Winning the AI Race: America's AI Action Plan," detailing over 90 federal initiatives to strengthen AI leadership, innovation, and infrastructure.

The administration plans to fast-track data centers and chip plant permits, boost workforce training, streamline regulations, and ensure fairness in AI-related contracts.

Meanwhile, Nvidia reportedly ordered 300,000 H20 AI chips from contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, signaling a shift in its production strategy.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD also gained ground by capitalizing on AI demand, raising the price of its MI350 chip to $25,000.

Price Action: MRVL stock was trading higher by 7.34% at $82.00 as of last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock