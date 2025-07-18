Marvell Reshuffles Leadership As It Looks To Reignite Momentum, Rebuild Investor Confidence

Fabless semiconductor company Marvell Technology MRVL announced two key leadership promotions effective July 15, 2025. Chris Koopmans has been elevated to president and CEO, while Sandeep Bharathi has been named president of the company’s Data Center Group. Both executives will report directly to Matt Murphy, Marvell’s chair and CEO.

Koopmans has held the COO position since February 2025, following a tenure as chief operations officer from March 2021 to February 2025.

He will now broaden his responsibilities to include Worldwide Sales, Corporate Development and Strategy. He will continue to lead global business operations, overseeing Marvell’s end-to-end revenue execution—from go-to-market strategy and customer engagement to operations and long-term growth planning. Koopmans has held several leadership positions at Marvell, including executive VP of Business Operations (2018–2019) and executive VP of Marketing and Business Operations (2019–2021), where he played a key role in the company’s corporate transformation.

Bharathi, Marvell’s chief development officer since June 2022, will now head the entire Data Center Group. His new role includes leadership of the Custom Cloud Services, Connectivity, Data Center Switch, and Cloud Optics business units. He will also continue to oversee Data Center Engineering and Central Engineering, providing strategic direction and cross-functional coordination across Marvell’s full data center portfolio. Bharathi previously held senior engineering roles at the company, including Executive Vice President of Central Engineering System-On-Chip Group and Senior Vice President of Central Engineering.

Marvell stock has plunged 35% year-to-date, lagging behind the NASDAQ Composite Index’s over 8% gains, as concerns about the Trump administration’s tariff policy and macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on the stock. On March 5, the company missed the topline and bottom-line guidance in the fourth quarter, leading to a 17% plunge in stock price. Marvell reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the 59-cent consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.81 billion, which beat the $1.79 billion analyst consensus estimate. Marvell said it expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $1.78 billion to $1.96 billion, versus the $1.87 billion estimate. Multiple Wall Street analysts slashed their price forecasts on the stock after the dismal results.

On May 29, Marvell reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $0.61. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.9 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell expects second-quarter net revenue of $2 billion, plus or minus 5%. It followed multiple price forecast cuts on the stock.

However, analysts from KeyBanc, Benchmark and UBS noted that Marvell’s growing data-center and AI momentum, anchored by deals with AWS and Microsoft, provides a solid foundation despite broader market volatility.

Price Action: MRVL stock was trading 0.68% higher at $72.50 premarket as of last check on Friday.

