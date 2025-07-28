Satya Nadella Touts Copilot Mode In Edge, Can Microsoft Finally Leverage AI To Snag Browser Dominance From Google Chrome?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has started testing a new experimental Copilot Mode in its Edge browser.

What Happened: On Monday, Microsoft rolled out Copilot Mode in Edge, a feature designed to allow its AI assistant to analyze all open tabs, summarize content, compare options and even complete tasks like booking a restaurant — all from within the browser.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the launch on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Today we're introducing Copilot Mode in Edge, our first step in reinventing the browser for the AI age."

He added that his favorite feature is multi-tab RAG (retrieval-augmented generation), which lets Copilot analyze and extract insights across multiple open pages.

"You can use Copilot to analyze your open tabs, like I do here with papers our team has published in Nature journals over the last year," Nadella wrote.

See Also: Elon Musk Backs Satya Nadella's View That AI Must Produce ‘Socially Useful' Results: ‘The Real Question In The Next Five Years Is…'



Copilot Mode brings the AI chatbot directly to the new tab page and enables voice navigation. With permission, it can also access browsing history and stored credentials to help users complete tasks, such as reservations or comparisons.

Sean Lyndersay, vice president of product for Microsoft Edge, noted in a blog post that the tool will soon help organize browsing activity into "helpful, topic-based journeys."

Why It's Important: Copilot Mode is Microsoft's latest move to integrate generative AI across its core products, following Copilot's expansion in Office, Teams and Windows.

Unlike Alphabet Inc.-owned GOOG GOOGL Google's limited Gemini integration in Chrome, Copilot Mode appears to offer deeper functionality inside the browser.

Microsoft says the feature is optional and currently free for a limited time, with some usage limits — indicating a possible future paywall.

As of June 2025, Chrome continues to dominate the global browser market with a commanding 68.35% share, according to Statcounter GlobalStats.

Apple Inc.'s AAPL Safari holds a distant second place at 16.25%, followed by Microsoft Edge with 4.96%. Firefox accounts for 2.37% of the market, while Samsung Internet and Opera trail closely behind with 2.04% and 1.85%, respectively.

Price Action: On Monday, Microsoft shares dipped 0.24% in regular trading but edged up 0.18% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that MSFT maintains strong momentum across short, medium, and long-term periods. However, despite this solid momentum, the stock’s value rating remains relatively weak. Additional performance details are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: JLStock on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.