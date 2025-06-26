Amazon Loses Top AI Leader In High-Stakes Talent Shuffle

Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN AWS recently lost a key vice president involved in generative artificial intelligence development and the management of its Bedrock service, as competition for AI talent intensifies.

The Details: Vasi Philomin, who confirmed his departure via email to Reuters, left Amazon earlier in June after eight years with the company.

Philomin played a leading role in generative AI initiatives and product strategy, and was instrumental in overseeing the development of foundation models such as Amazon Titan, as well as the creation of Amazon Bedrock.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, Rajesh Sheth, another vice president previously responsible for Amazon Elastic Block Store, has taken over some of Philomin's duties.

Amazon is striving to strengthen its position in AI, especially as rivals like OpenAI and Google have gained early advantages, particularly in consumer-facing AI models.

The company has invested $8 billion in AI startup Anthropic and integrated its Claude software into products such as a newly updated version of its voice assistant Alexa, which is being rolled out to customers this year.

Why It Matters: The race for AI talent has led companies to use innovative hiring strategies, including leveraging sports industry data analysis to identify potential candidates, which has resulted in sharply increased compensation for some.

Last week, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CTO Andrew Bosworth confirmed that the company is offering $100 million signing bonuses to draw AI talent away from OpenAI.

However, OpenAI is not surrendering its top talent without a fierce battle. In an interview with CNBC, Bosworth disclosed that OpenAI is actively countering Meta's highly lucrative job offers to keep its best employees onboard.

"The market is setting a rate here for a level of talent which is really incredible and kind of unprecedented," Bosworth said.

AMZN Stock Price Action: Amazon shares were up 2.42% at $217.12 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

