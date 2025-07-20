Acquisition Buzz, Legal Battles And Tim Cook's Balancing Act: This Week In Appleverse

As the weekend wraps up, there’s no shortage of intriguing stories surrounding Apple Inc. AAPL. From acquisition speculations to legal disputes, the tech giant has been at the center of numerous headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top five stories that made waves over the weekend.

Apple’s $60 Billion Acquisition Buzz

The tech world is abuzz with speculations about Apple’s massive $60 billion cash reserve. With rivals advancing in AI, many are wondering if it’s time for Apple to make a bold move. The discussions intensified after the company confirmed that COO Jeff Williams will retire in 2025, leading to speculations about a potential shift in Apple’s approach, particularly towards artificial intelligence.

Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser

Apple has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser and his collaborator Michael Ramacciotti. The tech giant alleges that the duo misappropriated trade secrets related to the unreleased iOS 26 by secretly accessing a confidential development iPhone. The leak reportedly originated from an internal iPhone used by a now-terminated Apple employee, Ethan Lipnik.

Tim Cook’s Political Balancing Act

According to Justin Wolfers, an economist at the University of Michigan, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been spending more time managing politics than pursuing new innovations in recent months. This observation has sparked a debate on the balance between innovation and political favoritism in the tech industry.

Apple’s $500 Million Deal with MP Materials

In a strategic move to reduce reliance on China, Apple has signed a $500 million deal with MP Materials MP, a Pentagon-backed company. The deal aims to secure a consistent supply of rare earth magnets, which are critical components in many of Apple’s products.

Jim Cramer’s Take on Apple’s Stock

CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer believes that Apple’s stock could soar if the company makes strategic acquisitions and halts its stock buyback program. According to Cramer, these moves could propel Apple, the third-largest company in the world, to new heights.

