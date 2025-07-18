Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser Over Alleged iOS 26 Leak Involving Secret iPhone Access, FaceTime Footage And Trade Secrets Theft

Apple Inc. AAPL has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser and collaborator Michael Ramacciotti, alleging they misappropriated trade secrets tied to the unreleased iOS 26 by secretly accessing a confidential development iPhone.

What Happened: According to Apple's complaint, filed this week and published on Scribd, the leak stemmed from an internal iPhone used by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik, who is now terminated, reported MacRumors.

The tech giant alleges Ramacciotti, a friend of Lipnik's, gained unauthorized access to the prototype device using Lipnik's passcode and timed the entry for when Lipnik would be away.

Apple claims Ramacciotti then made a FaceTime call to Prosser, during which he displayed the unreleased iOS 26 interface, including its redesigned Camera and Messages apps, as well as the new "Liquid Glass" UI.

Prosser allegedly screen-recorded the call and later used the footage to create "re-created renderings" showcased in several YouTube videos.

Prosser's January, March and April videos featured elements later seen in Apple's WWDC unveiling, prompting Apple to act. The company says the development iPhone contained further confidential features that haven't yet been disclosed, and it's unclear how much of this data is now in the pair's possession.

Prosser responded to the allegations on X, formerly Twitter, saying he was "unaware of the situation playing out" and looks forward to discussing it with Apple.

Why It's Important: Earlier this year, Meta Platforms, Inc. META issued a strong internal warning against employee leaks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments from an all-hands meeting were leaked.

In a memo, Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen stressed that leaks hurt morale and productivity and warned of possible terminations. Zuckerberg, frustrated by repeated leaks, said they undermine the company’s openness.

Price Action: Apple shares have fallen 13.87% year-to-date and are down 6.32% over the past 12 months. On Thursday, the stock dipped 0.07% during regular trading but edged up 0.21% in after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, AAPL maintains steady upward momentum in the short and medium term but shows a downward trend over the long term. The stock continues to score high on quality, though its value rating lags. More detailed performance data is available here.

