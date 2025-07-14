July 14, 2025 2:06 PM 2 min read

Meta Commits 'Hundreds Of Billions' To Build Massive AI Clusters In Race For Superintelligence

Meta Platforms Inc. META is ramping up its artificial intelligence infrastructure plans, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirming that the company will invest hundreds of billions of dollars into compute resources as it chases superintelligence.

What To Know: In a Facebook post on Monday, Zuckerberg laid out a detailed roadmap that underscores how central AI development has become to Meta's long-term strategy. Unlike vague pledges or forward-looking optimism, the plans include concrete targets and timelines, indicating that Meta is moving aggressively to lead in the race for high-end AI capability.

The infrastructure push involves building multiple multi-gigawatt AI supercomputing clusters. The first of these, named Prometheus, is expected to come online in 2026. A second, even larger cluster called Hyperion, is being designed to scale up to 5 gigawatts over the coming years. Zuckerberg added that more clusters, referred to as "titan" clusters, are already in planning or development.

Zuckerberg said the company will use capital from its existing business lines to support the massive expenses related to AI.

The clusters will support Meta's Superintelligence Labs division, which is focused on advancing cutting-edge AI models. Zuckerberg emphasized that the company will not just have access to significant raw compute power but will also have the highest ratio of compute per researcher in the industry.

The announcement follows a report by SemiAnalysis, which noted that Meta is on track to be the first lab to bring a 1 gigawatt AI supercluster online. If realized, this would represent a major shift in the compute landscape, where most current AI labs operate with clusters that are significantly smaller in scale.

“I’m looking forward to working with the top researchers to advance the frontier,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

META Price Action: Meta shares were up 0.70% at $722.76 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

