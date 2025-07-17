Supermicro Launches New AI Servers With Intel Xeon 6 Chips

Super Micro Computer SMCI announced on Wednesday that it has begun shipping advanced 4-socket servers to support large-scale database and enterprise applications.

These new systems, built with the latest Intel INTC Xeon 6 Processors with Performance-Cores (P-Cores), are CXL 2.0 ready and optimized for mission-critical workloads, in-memory databases, and scientific simulations that demand massive memory capacity and low-latency CPU performance.

As part of Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), these servers deliver significantly higher performance than earlier 4-socket models.

Enterprises can now access up to 16TB of memory and support for 6 double-width GPUs in a single system, ideal for applications like ERP, AI inferencing and training, analytics, and virtualization, without the complexity of scaling across multiple nodes.

Supermicro also secured SAP SAP HANA and Oracle ORCL Linux certifications for these servers. Their extensive memory capacity allows enterprises to scale SAP and Oracle workloads vertically, within a single node, eliminating the latency issues tied to distributed processing.

The 2U models support 2 GPUs, while the 4U versions handle up to 6 GPUs, enabling advanced AI capabilities integrated with enterprise databases.

Supermicro’s 4-socket servers simplify high-performance data center architecture and future-proof SAP, Oracle, and AI-powered enterprise deployments by combining compute, memory, and storage into a single instance.

Supermicro stock gained 75% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq Composite index’s over 7%, backed by robust demand for its AI servers.

Supermicro and semiconductor peers rallied this week on news of Trump’s upcoming $70 billion AI and energy plan in Pennsylvania and the U.S. easing chip export rules to China.

The initiative targets AI data centers, grid upgrades, and workforce training, while Blackstone’s Jon Gray is expected to announce a separate $25 billion data center push.

Price Action: SMCI shares were trading lower by 0.47% to $52.97 premarket at last check on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock