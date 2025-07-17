Made By Google 2025 Confirmed For August 20: Pixel 10 Lineup, AI-Powered Android 16 And Pixel Watch 4 Set To Headline

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has officially announced its annual "Made by Google" event will take place on Aug. 20 in New York City, showcasing its next-generation Pixel devices and AI-powered software upgrades.

What Happened: The company confirmed that the keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on YouTube, reported 9To5Google.

This year's event marks a return to New York after being held in California in 2024 and comes weeks earlier than typical Pixel unveilings.

Google is expected to debut the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, alongside Pixel Watch 4, which is anticipated to launch in two sizes.

While hardware designs may remain largely unchanged, the spotlight is on AI-driven software enhancements powered by Android 16 QPR1, which will likely introduce the new Material 3 Expressive design language.

A key upgrade across the Pixel 10 series is the Tensor G5 chip, reportedly manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM instead of Samsung Electronics SSNLF, which could bring performance and efficiency gains.

Also anticipated are updated charging accessories and a more affordable set of wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds 2a, the report said.

Why It's Important: Last month, a Japanese court ruled that Google infringed on a patent held by the South Korean company Pantech, leading to a sales ban on its Pixel 7 smartphones in Japan.

While the ban may not severely affect Google globally, Japan is a key market for the Pixel brand, with the Pixel 7a driving strong sales there in 2023.

As of June 2025, Apple Inc. AAPL leads the global mobile vendor market with a 25.39% share, followed by Samsung at 22.52% and Xiaomi XIACF at 12.09%, according to Statcounter Global Stats.

Google holds a modest 1.63% share worldwide. Google has confirmed its Made by Google 2025 event for August 20 in New York City, where it will unveil the Pixel 10 lineup, Pixel Watch 4, and Android 16 updates with a strong focus on AI-powered innovations.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.’s Class A shares edged up 0.098% in after-hours trading, while Class C shares rose by 0.14%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings reflect a favorable outlook for GOOG across short, medium and long-term periods. More in-depth performance data can be found here.

