Why Nvidia's Huang Would Be Thrilled To Own A Xiaomi EV

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp. NVDA, expressed admiration for Chinese EV maker Xiaomi Corp.’s XIACF newest electric cars during a high-profile visit to China this week.

While attending the third China International Supply Chain Expo, Huang remarked that he would be thrilled to own a Xiaomi EV, praising both the company’s rapid rise and the broader evolution of China’s electric vehicle market, reports CnEV Post.

Huang highlighted Xiaomi’s impressive momentum despite being a late entrant into the EV space.

He credited China’s auto and tech ecosystem for creating what he described as one of the most astonishing industrial transformations of the past five years.

Huang also noted that AI technology now powers a broad range of China’s digital infrastructure, including platforms like WeChat, Taobao, Douyin—and Xiaomi’s smart driving features.

Xiaomi recently rolled out its SU7 sedan line, which has maintained delivery volumes above 20,000 units monthly for nine straight months.

Its newly unveiled YU7 SUV garnered 200,000 orders within just three minutes of launch.

The SU7 runs on Nvidia’s Orin chip, while the YU7 is equipped with the newer Thor chip.

Though Nvidia remains a top choice for China’s EV chip needs, companies like Nio Inc. NIO and Xpeng Inc. XPEV have begun integrating self-designed chips in newer vehicles.

Xiaomi itself has developed an in-house chip, Xring O1, currently used in its mobile devices but not yet deployed in its cars.

Beyond his praise for China’s EV landscape, Huang also recently weighed in on broader geopolitical and regulatory dynamics impacting Nvidia.

In a separate interview with CNN, Huang clarified that Nvidia’s chips are not utilized by China’s military, attributing this to strict export regulations.

He explained that China has developed ample domestic computing infrastructure and would not rely on American chipsets for defense needs.

Speaking to reporters at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Beijing, Huang also welcomed Nvidia’s return to the Chinese market with its H20 AI chip.

He hinted this development may be linked to broader geopolitical trade discussions involving rare earth exports.

