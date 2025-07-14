Nokia Adds New Developer Tools On Google Cloud Marketplace

Nokia NOK has added three mobile technology tools to Alphabet GOOGL Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for developers worldwide to use them when building apps.

These tools, Quality of Service on Demand, Number Verification, and Device Location Verification, help apps run better and more securely on mobile networks.

By putting these tools on Google Cloud, Nokia gives developers a simple way to access advanced mobile features without needing deep technical knowledge of how networks work. Developers can now more efficiently build apps that work across multiple mobile networks.

These tools are part of Nokia’s effort to make mobile networks more open and usable for app creators. They follow global standards so that apps using them can work smoothly in different countries. Nokia plans to bring even more of these tools to Google Cloud.

Global cloud infrastructure spending hit $90.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, rising 21% year-over-year as enterprises ramped up cloud migration to support AI deployment, per Canalys. Amazon.com AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft MSFT Azure, and Google Cloud held their lead, commanding 65% of global market share and growing a combined 24% from the prior year.

Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud saw growth above 30%, while AWS’s growth slowed to 17%, down from 19% in the fourth quarter, due to supply constraints that limited its ability to meet soaring AI demand. Leading cloud providers invest in AI infrastructure to stay competitive and reduce AI costs, primarily proprietary chips that improve efficiency and scale inference workloads.

Generative AI remains a key driver, pushing businesses to accelerate cloud adoption and migrate more workloads off legacy systems. In 2025, cloud and AI infrastructure will cement the market’s core growth themes.

Price Action: GOOGL stock is trading lower by 0.51% to $179.28 premarket at last check Monday.

