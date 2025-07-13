Tucker Carlson Asks How Did 'Well-Connected And Super Aggressive' Bill Ackman Get His $9 Billion, Pershing Square Founder Fires Back At Epstein Smear: 'Owes Me An Apology'

On Sunday, Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman posted a scathing rebuttal after Tucker Carlson implied he was part of Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle and questioned the legitimacy of his $9 billion fortune.

What Happened: Ackman was responding to Carlson's remarks at Turning Point USA, where the former Fox News host referred to Ackman as one of the useless billionaires allegedly connected to Epstein.

"How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion?" Carlson asked. "Bill Ackman is like well-connected and super aggressive; that's it."

Ackman, in a lengthy post on X, rejected the allegation and said he has never met Epstein, nor attended any of his parties or flown on his planes. He stated that his wife met Epstein once before they met, during her time as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

See Also: Elon Musk Just Got Grilled On DOGE Spending, Hits Back With ‘We're Not Kings Here'

"If this is why Tucker thinks I am in Jeffrey Epstein's constellation, it's clear he doesn't know anything about astronomy," Ackman wrote.

Ackman also provided a detailed account of how he built his wealth through investing, citing his early cold calls to Forbes 400 members, the founding of Gotham Partners and the compounding returns at Pershing Square.

He concluded by calling Carlson's comments defamatory and dishonest.

"Tucker owes me an apology. I know I am not going to get one because he is not man enough to care about the truth," Ackman said.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Ackman currently has a net worth of $8.22 billion.

Ackman and Carlson did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: The controversy over the Epstein files continues to escalate, with prominent figures such as Elon Musk weighing in with major statements.

Musk has been calling for the full, unredacted release of the Epstein documents, particularly after saying that President Donald Trump is mentioned in them. Musk later withdrew the statement and removed the post from X

Microsoft Corporation's co-founder, Bill Gates, has also repeatedly voiced remorse over his ties to Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, with the death ruled a suicide.

The Department of Justice memo released last week found no evidence of foul play in Epstein's 2019 death and rejected claims of a "client list," frustrating many Trump supporters who had hoped for additional revelations.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.