Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Considers Resignation Amid Epstein Memo Fallout: Report

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is contemplating stepping down due to tensions between the FBI and the Justice Department over the Jeffrey Epstein memo. CNN.

What Happened: This development follows a heated exchange with Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the case’s management earlier in the week, according to a CNN report.

The discord reached a peak during a Wednesday meeting involving Bongino, Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to sources.

Bongino and Patel faced accusations of leaking a story suggesting the FBI sought more information released, which was blocked by the Department of Justice. Bongino denied leaking the information to NewsNation, which published the story.

Speculation about Bongino’s resignation grew when he did not report to work on Friday, though sources indicated he had not officially resigned. The episode occurs amid growing frustration from President Donald Trump‘s advisors over Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, following criticism from the president’s supporters.

The Justice Department’s recent memo stating no evidence of a “client list” or murder in Epstein’s case has fuelled anger among Trump’s supporters. Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche denied any rift between the FBI and DOJ leadership, calling such suggestions “patently false” in a post on X.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files has been intensifying, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Alan Dershowitz making significant claims.

Musk has repeatedly called for the release of the unredacted Epstein files, especially after alleging that Trump is named in them. This demand for transparency has been echoed by others, including MAGA activist Scott Presler, who urged the release of the files on X. Read more.

Meanwhile, Dershowitz, who has represented Trump in an impeachment trial, has claimed knowledge of the names in the Epstein files but is bound by confidentiality. He stated, "I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them," during an appearance on "The Sean Spicer Show."

These revelations come amid broader concerns about the potential implications of the Epstein files, with Musk alleging that powerful figures, including former President Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, are uneasy about the potential release of the so-called "Epstein List." Read more.

