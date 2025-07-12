Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, has alleged that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was a pawn in the hands of Israeli intelligence, tasked with blackmailing American politicians.

Carlson made these contentious claims at a Turning Point USA summit held in Tampa on Friday. He raised questions about Epstein’s sudden accumulation of wealth and his influential connections, hinting at the possibility of Epstein being a tool for a foreign intelligence service, specifically Israel’s Mossad.

The Department of Justice recently concluded that Epstein did not have a rumored list of influential clients. This conclusion was a letdown for many supporters of President Donald Trump, who were anticipating a full disclosure of Epstein-related materials.

"The real question was not, was Jeffrey Epstein a weirdo? The real question was why was he doing this, on whose behalf, and where was the money coming from? I think the real answer is Jeffrey Epstein was working on behalf of intel services, probably not American, that foreign government is Israel.”

Carlson took a jab at those defending the DOJ’s findings, emphasizing the need to scrutinize Epstein’s activities and sources of funding. He maintained that there was no anti-Semitic intent in suggesting that Epstein might have been working for Israel.

At the same summit, Laura Ingraham, another Fox News host, conducted an impromptu poll, inquiring from the audience about their satisfaction with the administration’s handling of the Epstein case.

Carlson’s allegations, if proven true, could have significant implications for the US-Israel relationship. It could also potentially impact the reputations of politicians who were in Epstein’s circle. However, without concrete evidence, these claims remain speculative and controversial.

Moreover, the DOJ’s conclusion about Epstein not having a list of influential clients contradicts Carlson’s claims. This discrepancy raises questions about the credibility of the allegations and the motives behind them.

As the Epstein case continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these allegations will influence public opinion and the ongoing investigations.

