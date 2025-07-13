July 13, 2025 11:02 AM 2 min read

Grok 4, Palantir's AI Ambitions, Openai's Big Moves, And Google's $2.4 Billion Windsurf Deal: This Week In AI

by Rounak Jain Benzinga Editor
The past week was a whirlwind of activity in the tech sector, with major moves from industry giants and promising startups alike. From Palantir Technologies PLTR being touted as the next big AI winner to OpenAI making significant acquisitions and postponements, there’s a lot to catch up on. Let’s dive in.

Dan Ives Predicts Palantir’s AI Triumph

Tech analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities has upped his price target for Palantir Technologies, hinting at a 12% increase from its current trading price over the coming year. Ives’ confidence in Palantir’s AI strategy led him to raise his target price to $160 per share, labeling it as the firm’s “golden path to become an AI stalwart” in the next 12 months.

OpenAI Acquires Jony Ive’s AI Startup

OpenAI has successfully finalized its $6.5 billion acquisition of Jony Ive’s AI hardware startup, io Products. The deal brings the former Apple Inc. AAPL design chief and his team on board to develop a new generation of AI-native devices.

Google Secures Windsurf Tech and Staff for $2.4B

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has finalized a $2.4 billion deal to license technology from AI coding startup Windsurf. The agreement also includes hiring Windsurf's CEO, Varun Mohan, cofounder Douglas Chen, and a select group of its key R&D employees to join the Google DeepMind team.

OpenAI Delays Open Model Release

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the company is postponing the release of its open model indefinitely to allow for additional safety testing. Altman emphasized the need for further safety evaluations and a review of high-risk areas.

Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Grok 4

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has launched Grok 4, positioning it as the world's most powerful AI model. The new model debuts through SuperGrok Heavy, a premium subscription tier starting at $300 monthly that provides enhanced rate limits and early access to new features.

