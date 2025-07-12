OpenAI Postpones Open Model Release Indefinitely: 'We Need Time,' Says Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on Friday that the company is delaying the release of its open model, which had already been postponed earlier this summer.

What Happened: The release, initially scheduled for next week, is now on hold indefinitely to allow for additional safety testing, according to a TechCrunch report.

Altman emphasized the need for further safety evaluations and a review of high-risk areas. “We need time to run additional safety tests and review high-risk areas. We are not yet sure how long it will take us,” Altman stated in a post on X. He added that while the community is expected to create significant advancements with this model, once the weights are released, they cannot be retracted.

The open model’s release is one of the most anticipated AI events this summer, alongside the expected launch of GPT-5 by OpenAI. Unlike GPT-5, the open model will be available for developers to download and operate locally. TechCrunch noted that the delay means developers will have to wait longer to access OpenAI’s first open model in years.

Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI launched Kimi K2, a one-trillion-parameter open AI model, which reportedly surpasses OpenAI’s GPT-4.1 in several benchmarks. OpenAI’s VP of research, Aidan Clark, stated that while the model is “phenomenal,” the company aims to ensure it meets high standards before release.

Why It Matters: The delay in OpenAI’s open model release comes amid a highly competitive landscape in the AI industry. Recently, Elon Musk’s xAI launched Grok 4, touted as the most powerful AI model, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This model is available through a premium subscription, indicating a shift towards monetizing advanced AI capabilities.

Additionally, Google recently secured a $2.4 billion deal with Windsurf Technology, acquiring key personnel and technology to bolster its AI capabilities. This move highlights the fierce competition among tech giants to dominate the AI sector.

OpenAI’s recent recruitment of Apple’s data center chief and its $6.4 billion acquisition of Jony Ive’s hardware startup underscore its commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and technological prowess. These strategic moves are crucial as OpenAI navigates the challenges of releasing its open model amid rising competition and technological advancements.

