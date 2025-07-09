- Broadcom powers AI’s foundation with XPUs, fast networking, and VMware software.
- Operating margins are expanding even with AI chip mix—thanks to scale and leverage.
- From tariffs to inflation, macro risks are rising—Matt Maley reveals how he’s trading it all, live this Wednesday July 9 at 6 PM ET.
Nvidia Corp NVDA may dominate AI headlines, but JPMorgan's Harlan Sur thinks Broadcom Inc AVGO deserves more credit for building the infrastructure that makes artificial intelligence work.
From cutting-edge XPUs to networking muscle and enterprise software, Broadcom is the "#2 global AI semiconductor supplier" and the top name in custom ASICs, Sur says in a research note.
XPUs Built For A Million-Cluster World
Broadcom's AI strategy centers on its custom AI XPU business, which is firing on all cylinders. Sur highlights the company's collaboration with four AI customers and notes that it's "on track to tape-out first-generation AI XPU products this year."
He believes these customers—including OpenAI—are aiming to build massive AI clusters of "1 million XPU" units, which would place Broadcom at the heart of the AI buildout.
Read Also: Musk Chaos Could Oust Tesla From Mag 7, Making Way For Broadcom
Networking Gains From AI Compute
AI models require not just computing power but ultra-fast networking. That's where Broadcom's scale-up networking comes in, with 5–10x more dollar content per unit than traditional networks. As Sur puts it, "AI compute workloads continue to drive strong networking demand."
Broadcom's leadership in next-generation interconnects and silicon photonics further cements its position as the go-to vendor for high-performance infrastructure.
VMware Is The Sleeper Growth Engine
Don't overlook the software side. Sur notes VMware's Cloud Foundation (VCF) platform is set to "sustain strong growth until late 2026/2027," with revenues expected to hit $20 billion before settling into mid- to high-single-digit growth.
Despite lower gross margins on custom AI chips, Sur expects Broadcom to keep expanding operating margins due to business leverage.
Importantly, "the team is focused on reinvesting in the business," says Sur, not chasing distractions like M&A.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm