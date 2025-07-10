Amazon May Pour Billions More Into Anthropic As $13.8 Billion AI Bet Grows: Report

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is considering an additional multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic to deepen its strategic artificial intelligence partnership.

What Happened: The potential deal would extend Amazon’s existing $8 billion commitment to the San Francisco-based AI model builder. The Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The investment would position Amazon to remain among Anthropic’s largest shareholders alongside Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, which has invested over $3 billion in the company.

Amazon executives view the partnership as a critical bulwark against the Microsoft Corp. MSFT and OpenAI alliance, which has dominated early AI commercialization efforts through a $14 billion investment.

“We quickly realized that we had many shared goals that were fundamentally critical,” said Dan Grossman, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide corporate development. “The size of the [existing investment] represents our ambition.”

Amazon’s “fair value” stake in Anthropic is approximately $13.8 billion, according to regulatory filings. The investment structure uses convertible notes with caps preventing either Amazon or Google from owning more than one-third of the company.

Amazon and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The partnership extends beyond financial backing into operational integration. Amazon outlined plans for “Project Rainier,” a massive data center initiative in New Carlisle, Indiana, designed to power Anthropic’s computing needs. The facility will draw 2.2 gigawatts when completed, surpassing Oracle Corp.‘s ORCL 1.2-gigawatt campus for OpenAI in Texas.

The investment comes as AI competition intensifies across the technology sector. Elon Musk‘s xAI recently launched Grok 4, claiming “PhD-level” capabilities that outperform competitors, including Anthropic’s Claude models.

Meanwhile, Perplexity AI launched its Comet browser after Google Chrome rejected its offer to become a default search engine option.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock