Uber Is Going To Get 'Eaten Alive By Robotaxis,' Says Ross Gerber As Autonomous Driving Gathers Steam

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, thinks that Robotaxis will eclipse and surpass ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. UBER as autonomous driving advances in the U.S.

Check out the current price of UBER stock here.

What Happened: "Uber is going to be eaten alive by Robotaxis. Just a matter of time," Gerber said in a post on social media platform X on Monday. He did not provide any additional details about why the investor thought this way.

However, in a separate post, he shared what could be perceived as a veiled criticism of Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robotaxi. "When I said robotaxis. I meant ones that actually work…" Gerber said. The investor has been a staunch critic of Tesla's FSD and Robotaxi in the past.

Why It Matters: Gerber's comments come as Uber recently offered autonomous taxis on its platform for the first time in the city of Atlanta in partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo.

The company also invested in autonomous driving company Wayve, which recently began testing level 4 self-driving cars in the UK for the first time. The company is also backed by Japan's SoftBank Group SFTBF.

Uber also partnered with Pony AI PONY to launch autonomous taxis in the Middle East. Pony recently announced a deal with authorities in Dubai to test Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles in the Emirate.

Elsewhere, Tesla's Robotaxi has raised questions once again about the company's FSD or Full-Self Driving technology as a Model Y Robotaxi nearly hit a parked vehicle in the city of Austin.

Uber scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics while offering satisfactory Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: DenPhotos / Shutterstock.com