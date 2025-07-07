Tesla's Full Self-Driving Tech Under Fire Again After Robotaxi Nearly Hits Parked Vehicle: Report

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA FSD or Full-Self Driving Technology once again finds itself in the spotlight as a Robotaxi, while on FSD, nearly drove into a parked vehicle in Austin, Texas.

What Happened: The incident took place when a Tesla Model Y drove into a parked vehicle as it tried to navigate its way out of the area after dropping off its passenger, a video posted by YouTuber Dirty Tesla showcased on Friday.

The vehicle did not cause serious injury or damage as the safety driver placed within the Robotaxi intervened just as the car was about to hit the parked vehicle, the YouTuber said.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Tesla has been under scrutiny for its FSD tech by the NHTSA, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over possible traffic violations.

Experts like Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber have also criticized the FSD tech for its use of cameras instead of more advanced components like LiDAR, which autonomous taxi rival Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo uses.

Tesla shares fell 5% overnight as CEO Elon Musk found a new political party amid the billionaire's feud with U.S. President Donald Trump over the latter's tax policies.

