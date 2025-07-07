Elon Musk's Tesla Must Embrace LiDAR To Scale FSD, Says Ross Gerber

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, says that Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA needs to incorporate LiDAR technology into its Robotaxis.

What Happened: Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, the investor shared his thoughts on the EV giant's FSD or Full Self-Driving technology, a crucial element in Musk's Robotaxi ambitions.

"At some point Tesla will have to accept that Lidar and radar are redundancies that are needed to make FSD driving safe enough to scale," Gerber said in the post.

Gerber called the visualizations rendered by LiDAR "way more detailed and accurate" in contrast to Tesla's current camera-based FSD technology.

Why It Matters: The comments from Gerber come in as Tesla's Robotaxi has invited scrutiny from the NHTSA over possible traffic violations during the limited rollout event in Austin.

Amid the launch, there is some buzz around Tesla possibly licensing FSD technology to other automakers. "There are a number of major automakers that have talked to us about licensing self-driving and we’re very much open to that," Musk had said in an interview earlier.

Despite scrutiny, some experts, including Future Fund LLC's Gary Black, believe the company has an advantage over its rivals, including Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo, which lies in Tesla's scalability.

