Elon Musk Says America First Filing 'False' And Has Been Reported To The Election Commission

On Sunday, reports emerged that Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk had filed with the Federal Election Commission to launch a new third party, only for the billionaire to deny its authenticity later.

What Happened: A Statement of Organization was posted on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) website, suggesting the formation of a new political entity named the "America Party."

The filing listed the candidate's name as Elon Reeve Musk, with Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja identified as both the treasurer and the custodian of records.

However, within hours, Musk took to X and said, "This filing is false and has been reported as such to the FEC."

Why It's Important: The filing appeared shortly after Musk, who has publicly clashed with President Donald Trump over a tax-and-spending bill, declared on X, "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk had criticized the bill's fiscal impact, calling the U.S. "a one-party system, not a democracy."

Trump responded on Truth Social, mocking the idea of a Musk-led third party. "Train Wreck," he wrote. The system isn't designed for third parties, he added, saying they only cause "Disruption & Chaos."

Musk had been one of Trump's biggest financial backers in the 2024 campaign and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before stepping away in May.

