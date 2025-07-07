Tesla Shares Fall Over 5% In Overnight Trading As Elon Musk Jumps Back Into Politics

Shares of Elon Musk-led EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA declined in overnight trading amid the billionaire's feud with President Donald Trump, which began over the latter's “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

What Happened: Tesla shares fell more than 5% in overnight trading, currently trading for around $297.70, as per data from Robinhood.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Musk announced the launch of a new political party following the Senate's approval of the Big Beautiful Bill. The new tax bill has axed the $7500 EV credit as well as made ZEV or Zero Emission vehicle credits, a major revenue stream for Tesla, effectively redundant.

The billionaire has been slammed by Trump, who in a post on Truth Social, called the move "a train wreck" and said that there is no need for a third political party in the U.S.

The move has also invited criticism from experts, with Wedbush Securities analyst and Tesla bull Dan Ives calling it a move in the opposite direction for the EV giant.

