Apple-Supplier Foxlink Taps Nvidia AI Tools To Power Pivot Into Robotics

Foxlink, a key supplier for Apple Inc. AAPL, is transitioning to an AI robotics software provider, leveraging Nvidia Corporation NVDA’s technology.

What Happened: Foxlink, a long-time supplier of components to Apple, is venturing into the AI robotics sector to shield itself from the unpredictable consumer electronics industry and geopolitical uncertainties. The company aims to complete this transformation by 2030, reported Nikkei Asia on Tuesday.

Foxlink’s subsidiary, Sync Robotic, has launched AI-powered quadruped security robotic solutions. The robots’ software was developed by a team of 15 engineers over eight months, using Nvidia’s Omniverse platform for simulation, Isaac Gr00t N1 for robot development, and Jetson Orin Nano super developer kit for edge computing.

Freddy Kuo, chairman of Sync Robotic and special assistant to the Chairman of Foxlink, stated, “The reason we could build these robotic solutions in just eight months was because we deployed these AI developing tools. It would have taken some two to three years without AI, and that is the biggest difference.”

Why It Matters: Foxlink’s shift to AI robotics is a part of a broader trend among Apple suppliers, including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. HNHAF HNHPF — also known as Foxconn, to diversify their focus away from smartphones and notebooks to AI data center infrastructure. This move comes amid a slowdown in consumer electronics demand and ongoing China-U.S. tensions.

Earlier in May, Nvidia secured a deal with Saudi Arabia‘s Humain, a new AI venture backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, to supply 18,000 of its latest GB300 Blackwell chips. This partnership aims to build a 500-megawatt AI data center, marking a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy and invest in cutting-edge technology.

In June, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang identified robotics as the company’s second-largest market for potential growth, following AI. This aligns with Nvidia’s focus on AI and robotics, as evidenced by the launch of Groot N1, a new foundation model for humanoid robots, at GTC 2025 in San Jose.

