$600B AI Opportunity: Nvidia's 18,000-Chip Deal With Saudi Arabia's Humain Puts Middle East 'Front Of The Line,' Says Wedbush's Dan Ives

Saudi Arabia is making a bold move to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. The kingdom's new AI venture, Humain, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has secured a deal with Nvidia NVDA to receive 18,000 of its latest GB300 Blackwell chips, according to CNBC.

This partnership aims to build a 500-megawatt AI data center, marking a significant step in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy and invest in cutting-edge technology, Fortune reports.

Nvidia's Blackwell Chips Power Saudi Arabia's AI Ambitions

The chip deal was announced on May 13 during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Saudi Arabia's long-term vision. “It is an incredible vision, indeed,” Huang said, referring to the country's plan to build a national AI infrastructure, according to CNBC.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told Fortune that the move places Saudi Arabia at “the front of the line” for global chip access, ahead of countries like China. He described the deal as a “watershed” moment in the ongoing global AI race.

Humain's data centers, powered by these chips, are expected to host Arabic-language large language models and multimodal AI tools capable of operating across voice, image, and text input. According to Reuters, the aim is to create regionally specific models that can support smart city infrastructure, autonomous logistics, and defense technology.

Multibillion Dollar Collaborations Accelerate Regional Edge

In addition to Nvidia, other U.S. tech companies are forming strategic partnerships with Humain. Advanced Micro Devices AMD announced Tuesday that it committed to a $10 billion agreement to provide 500 megawatts of AI compute infrastructure. Amazon AMZN and Cisco Systems CSCO have also revealed on Tuesday that they signed separate deals to support Humain's cloud and connectivity stack.

Amazon Web Services announced on May 13 a $5 billion plan to establish a dedicated AI Zone in Saudi Arabia, which includes the deployment of Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker, giving Saudi AI researchers a full stack of tools to scale model training and application development.

The partnerships come as the Trump administration rolls back Biden-era semiconductor export rules. The Commerce Department has ended the “AI diffusion” restriction, which previously required special licenses to export advanced AI chips. The policy shift is designed to favor trusted allies while keeping U.S.-made technology away from geopolitical rivals like China, Fortune says.

Saudi Arabia's Push Reshapes Global AI Dynamics

Humain's rise signals a strategic redirection in the global AI ecosystem. While U.S.-based clients like Alphabet GOOG GOOGL)) and Amazon still dominate Nvidia's distribution priorities, Fortune reports that Saudi Arabia now joins a short list of preferred global chip recipients, second only to the U.S.

Meanwhile, China has been restricted to using Nvidia's downgraded H20 chips, designed to comply with U.S. export controls but lacking the full performance of Blackwell processors. “China is the big loser,” Ives told Fortune, citing both the technology gap and increased trade complications as key disadvantages.

With support from top-tier U.S. tech firms and full government alignment, Saudi Arabia appears positioned to drive the next wave of AI development. As Humain builds out its infrastructure, the world is watching a new power center emerge in the global tech arena.

Image: Shutterstock