Siri Gets 'F' While OpenAI's ChatGPT Scores An 'A:' Gene Munster Says Here's What Apple Needs To Fix Before 2026 Launch To Stay Relevant In AI

Apple Inc.'s AAPL Siri is far behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to a comparison conducted by Deepwater Asset Management, receiving an "F" while ChatGPT has scored an "A."

What Happened: On Friday, Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner, Gene Munster, shared the results of the test comparing Siri and ChatGPT.

The comparison involved 50 real-world questions, assessing each AI assistant's ability to understand, respond, and handle follow-up questions. Siri received an "F," while ChatGPT through Siri earned a "B," and ChatGPT alone scored the highest with an "A."

The test showed that Siri is still more of a voice-activated search tool than a true AI assistant. Despite its integration with iOS, Siri struggles with reasoning, follow-up questions, and delivering concise, helpful answers.

See Also: Pierre Ferragu Takes Apple To Task For Dismissing The AI Revolution: ‘Has Its Head In The Sand'

It also took 5 to 10 seconds for Siri to hand off requests to ChatGPT, causing delays that are not ideal for today's fast-paced environment.

In contrast, ChatGPT provides more accurate, fluid, and human-like responses, mimicking natural conversation with ease. The test emphasized that Apple's Siri has been stuck in the past, and for it to stay competitive, a major overhaul is required.

“It has to be more than a voice for web search. Siri needs to think, converse, and assist like an intelligent partner,” the test concluded.

Why It’s Important: Apple's upgraded Siri, first unveiled at WWDC 2024 and originally slated for spring 2025, will now launch a year later in spring 2026.

Earlier this week, BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the Apple stock with a $235 price target, citing reports that Apple may acquire, or partner with Perplexity AI to strengthen its AI search capabilities, enhance Siri, reduce reliance on Alphbaet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and expand into the search advertising market.

On the other hand, Chamath Palihapitiya has criticized Apple on the All-In podcast, saying that the company's dependence on iPhone sales and incremental updates shows it has little chance of delivering major innovations, while noting its culture may stifle bold ideas.

However, others on the panel argued Apple's shift to recurring revenue has been successful, even if moving into AI could prove to be more challenging.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Apple is showing a persistent decline over the short, medium, and long term. Additional performance insights can be found here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock