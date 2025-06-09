Apple's Lack Of New AI Features At WWDC Is 'Startling,' Expert Says

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares ended Monday's session lower, suggesting investors were not impressed with the updates and new features revealed at WWDC 2025. Here's a look at what experts are saying about the event.

What To Know: Many experts and financial analysts have characterized Apple's AI moves as "too little, too late," especially in comparison to the rapid advancements by competitors. The updates announced on Monday were seen as incremental rather than transformative.

Read Next: Trump, Musk Feud Fuels SpaceX Rivals: Space Stock Countdown

Bloomberg Managing Editor and Tech Reporter Mark Gurman said that he was startled by Apple's lack of new AI features in a social media post.

"Cohesive story, deep integration and continuity across the devices, zero false promises, impressive new UI and significant new productivity features on the Mac and iPad. But the lack of any real new AI features, despite that being my expectation, is startling," Gurman wrote.

Apple seemed to purposefully avoid any updates on additional AI integrations for Siri at WWDC 2025.

"As we've shared, we're continuing our work to deliver the features that make Siri even more personal," Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said Monday.

"This work needed more time to reach our high-quality bar, and we look forward to sharing more about it in the coming year."

"The silence surrounding Siri was deafening," Dipanjan Chatterjee, Forrester analyst, told CNN.

"Apple continues to tweak its Apple Intelligence features, but no amount of text corrections or cute emojis can fill the yawning void of an intuitive, interactive AI experience that we know Siri will be capable of when ready," Chatterjee said. "We just don't know when that will happen."

On the other hand, Techradar highlighted Apple making its Foundation AI Models Framework available to developers for the first time as a major development.

"The possibilities here are endless, and frankly, I think developers will do a better job than Apple has of coming up with creative ways to use AI," Techradar wrote.

"At a time when investors must be starting to wobble as Apple seems to have dropped the ball on AI, by opening up its AI to developers, Apple might have just secured its future, Techradar said.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares ended Monday's session 1.21% lower at $201.45, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock