Tesla Robotaxi Has A Major Advantage Over Rivals Waymo And Zoox, Says Gary Black: '...Could Be Very Significant'

Future Fund LLC's Gary Black thinks that Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA holds a key advantage over Robotaxi rivals Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo and Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN Zoox.

What Happened: "The one advantage that $TSLA bears don't fully appreciate is that every TSLA robotaxi produced rolls out of the TSLA factory robotaxi-ready," the investor said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

He then outlined how Tesla's production capabilities differ from Zoox, Waymo and other autonomous rivals, which, in most cases, modify the vehicle to make it ready for autonomy after the vehicle is produced.

In contrast to Musk's EV giant, which produces autonomy-ready vehicles straight off the lot. "That scale advantage could be very significant," Black said in the post.

Why It Matters: The investor's comments come as he has raised questions about the company's Robotaxi in the past on several occasions. Recently, Black said that investors need to stop focusing on Robotaxi's efficacy when compared to Waymo.

However, Tesla's Robotaxi launch in Austin on Sunday invited a lot of praise from analysts and experts, with Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives calling it a "golden age" for the company, while Piper Sandler analysts think the launch could lead to disruption in the auto industry.

Despite the praise, there have been concerns about robotaxis, specifically, the FSD or Full Self-Driving tech that's at the helm of the Robotaxi business model.

Recently, the NHTSA said it was going to review incidents of possible traffic law violations during the Robotaxi launch, including speeding and driving in the wrong lane.

This comes as Tesla is already facing a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal Model S crash in New Jersey in 2024. The plaintiffs in the case called the vehicle's design "unreasonably dangerous and flawed."

Tesla scores well on Momentum, Quality and Growth metrics, but offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com