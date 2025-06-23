BlackBerry's QNX, Vector Partner To Develop Next-Gen Vehicle Software Platform

QNX, a subsidiary of BlackBerry Ltd. BB, and Vector Informatik have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly create a new software platform designed to support the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

This next-generation solution will be designed to help accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and reduce the complexity of automotive software integration.

Called the Foundational Vehicle Software Platform, the solution will merge Vector’s middleware and QNX’s safety-certified OS to create a streamlined base for applications running across vehicle ECUs.

Also Read: BlackBerry’s QNX, Secure Comms Growth Weighed Down By Tariff Uncertainties, Government Election Shifts: Analyst

The platform will also incorporate Tech Auto’s MotionWise Schedule for the deterministic scheduling of components.

The goal is to reduce repetitive development work for automakers and foster faster delivery of vehicle software, all while aligning with key automotive safety and cybersecurity standards.

An early-access version will launch later this year for prototyping and partner feedback, with a fully certified release planned for late 2026.

The platform will be showcased at the Automobil-Elektronik Kongress on June 24–25 in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

QNX COO John Wall said the project aims to “build smarter, safer vehicles, faster,” while Vector President Matthias Traub called it a step toward empowering the entire automotive ecosystem to create the next generation of intelligent vehicles.

Investors tracking developments in the software-defined vehicle space may also want to watch Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, along with ETFs such as Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF TECL.

Price Action: BB shares are trading higher by 1.06% to $4.28 at last check Monday.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock