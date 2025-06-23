Trump Media Shares Move Higher After Board Approves $400 Million Buyback

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a share repurchase authorization.

What Happened: Trump Media’s board has authorized a buyback of up to $400 million of the company’s common stock. Any repurchases will be made on the open market and comprise either stock or warrants.

“The Board took a vote of confidence in our Company, our stock, and our strategic plans. Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities,” said Devin Nunes, chairman and CEO of Trump Media.

Trump Media noted that any repurchases would be funded separately from the company’s previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy. Trump Media said in May that it entered into subscription agreements with approximately 50 institutional investors for a private placement of approximately $2.3 billion in order to launch a Bitcoin strategy.

Trump Media is the operator of Truth Social, Truth+ and Truth.Fi. The company was co-founded by President Donald Trump, whose family maintains a controlling stake.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares were up 3.65% at $18.47 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Trump Media shares are down about 47% on a year-to-date basis.

