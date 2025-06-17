STMicro Unveils Smart Sensor To Cut PC Power Use, Boost Privacy

STMicroelectronics STM announced on Tuesday its new Human Presence Detection (HPD) technology for laptops, PCs, monitors, and accessories. This technology delivers a more than 20% daily power consumption reduction and improves security and privacy.

STMicroelectronics’ proprietary solution combines market-leading FlightSense Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors with unique AI algorithms to deliver hands-free, fast Windows Hello authentication.

Florian Domengie, PhD Principal Analyst, Imaging at Yole Group said, “Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology is expanding beyond smartphones and tablets into drones, robots, AR/VR headsets, home projectors, and laptops. Compact and affordable multizone dToF sensors are now emerging to enhance laptop experiences and enable new use cases.”

The new ST solution is a readily deployable system based on FlightSense 8×8 multizone Time-of-Flight sensor (VL53L8CP) complemented by proprietary AI-based algorithms enabling functionalities such as human presence detection, multi-person detection, and head orientation tracking. This integration creates a unique, ready-to-use solution for OEMs that require no additional development.

This 5th generation of sensors also integrates advanced features such as gesture recognition, hand posture recognition, and wellness monitoring through human posture analysis.

STMicroelectronics stock plunged over 31% in the last 12 months. The Apple Inc AAPL and Tesla Inc TSLA supplier is grappling with a demand slump in the industrial and auto sectors.

A January report indicated the company is considering downsizing its workforce in Italy and France by up to 6%, implying 2,000-3,000 workers.

Price Action: STM stock are trading lower by 0.61% to $29.48 premarket at last check Tuesday.

