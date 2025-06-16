Allegro MicroSystems Being The Leader In Critical Magnetic Sensors For EVs Justifies Premium Valuation: Analyst

Bank of America Securities (BofA) analyst Vivek Arya has reinstated its coverage of Allegro Microsystems ALGM with a Buy rating and a price forecast of $38 per share.

Arya highlighted that Allegro is the leader in producing magnetic sensors critical to the operation of electric vehicles (EVs) and safety-focused advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

The analyst also mentioned that the company is poised to gain from emerging opportunities in power management chips for data centers and clean energy.

Despite short-term weakness in auto demand, the analyst asserted that Allegro is poised for a cyclical recovery, potentially driving an industry-leading 13% sales and 46% adjusted EPS compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from calendar 2024 to 2027. These growth projections represent 1.3 times the sales growth and 3 times the earnings growth compared to Allegro’s industry peers.

Arya highlighted a significant growth opportunity for Allegro, projecting the company will compete in a $12 billion serviceable available market (SAM) by 2030. This market, encompassing magnetic sensors (65% of Allegro’s sales) and power ICs (35%), is expected to expand at a 9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Inside this market, Auto is an $8 billion SAM growing at a 7% CAGR, while Industrial is $4 billion and tracking at a 12% CAGR across multiple high-growth submarkets, the analyst pointed out. As per him, ALGM should outgrow both markets in the long run.

Arya said auto semiconductors emerge from a deep cyclical correction, where orders pulled back ~35% from the peak. The recovery could be lumpy, but the analyst noted that Allegro could benefit from a faster mix shift to autos with content-rich e-mobility features.

Arya forecasted $1.1 billion calendar 2027 sales (in line with calendar 2023 peak) at 27% EBIT margin (below 30% peak) and $1.35 in adjusted EPS (below $1.47 peak).

Arya projects a potential upside scenario where adjusted EPS could reach $2 by 2027, significantly above consensus, provided the company accelerates sales growth to 20% versus 13% from share gains, restores gross margins to 58% (currently ~46%), and achieves its 32% EBIT margin target (currently ~9%) through disciplined spending.

Arya expressed caution about the automotive semiconductor market, predicting its recovery will be slower than that of the industrial sector. He cited key headwinds: intense competition from both larger (Infineon) and smaller (Melexis) rivals, along with risks to premium auto demand from potential tariffs and changing consumer preferences.

Arya pointed to a potential stock overhang from Sanken Electric, which holds a 32% stake in the company and will be free to sell shares when its lock-up period expires in September.

A key risk, he concluded, is that Allegro’s premium valuation (35 times calendar 2026 PE) could be compressed by greater market volatility. Arya projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $831 million and adjusted EPS of $0.51.

Price Action: ALGM stock is trading higher by 8.31% to $31.03 at last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock